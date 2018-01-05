There is a 1-in-10,000 chance the space station will hit a densely populated area when it comes crashing down sometime in March, experts warn

(INTELLIHUB) — A massive 19,000-pound Chinese space station named Tiangong-1 is expected to come crashing back down to Earth sometime in March and has a 1-in-10,000 chance of hitting a densely populated area, experts warn.

The Chinese lost control of the space lab in 2016 and it has been adrift ever since in a continuously exponential kinetic decent.

ABC News reports: “Scientists have only been able to narrow the crash zone down to between the 43° North and 43° South latitudes; an area that still includes parts of every inhabited continent on Earth.”

A highly-toxic propellant is on board.

#HeadsUp

#ChineseSpaceStationImpactZone?

#ImpendingDoom

Featured Image: Tiangong 1 passing over the moon, altitude 207 miles, range 600 miles. Faint, between aircraft and moon, over Lake Roosevelt. Saturn in the lower right. (Rocky Raybell/Flickr)

©2018. INTELLIHUB.COM. All Rights Reserved.