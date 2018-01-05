There is a 1-in-10,000 chance the space station will hit a densely populated area when it comes crashing down sometime in March, experts warn
(INTELLIHUB) — A massive 19,000-pound Chinese space station named Tiangong-1 is expected to come crashing back down to Earth sometime in March and has a 1-in-10,000 chance of hitting a densely populated area, experts warn.
The Chinese lost control of the space lab in 2016 and it has been adrift ever since in a continuously exponential kinetic decent.
ABC News reports: “Scientists have only been able to narrow the crash zone down to between the 43° North and 43° South latitudes; an area that still includes parts of every inhabited continent on Earth.”
A highly-toxic propellant is on board.
