An anti-Trump “coalition” actually exists

(INTELLIHUB) — In an effort to create more political friction for the White House than there already is, liberal, filmmaker and activist, Michael Moore launched The Resistance Calender, a website aimed at empowering liberals by pairing them with daily anti-Trump actions in which they can attend.

To the untrained eye, Moore’s website, ResistanceCalendar.org, looks decent. It boasts an early-90’s color scheme and is rather simple to navigate. It’s basically, an online bulletin board which caters to leftists looking to take action by mobilizing against Trump.

The website allows users to “submit” or “add” an event by simply filling out an online form which asks users for their name, their email, the link they wish to promote and a description of the event. Under the “Monthly” tab I counted 55 different events taking place on Today alone with Saturday the 25th looking busy also.

Early Wednesday morning, Moore took to Twitter to point out the “incredible turnouts at Congressional Town Hall meetings across the country” which he feels his new site is contributing to.

Incredible turnouts at Congressional town hall meetings across country! Congrats 2 all & keep it up! Find 1 near u: https://t.co/G6lj7sMGyA — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 22, 2017

Michael Moore, Organizing for Action, and Indivisible — all Soros-backed?

What Moore didn’t point out is the fact that the left-leaning Obama-tied group Organizing for Action (OFA) is also promoting the Town Hall Project.

Both agendas, the one promoted on Moore’s new website and OFA’s are nearly interchangeable and both Moore and OFA are making a major push until Feb. 26 to thwart GOP legislators.

Currently, OFA empowers over 30,000 activists and has over 400 rallies scheduled for 2017.

OFA works with Indivisible, which according to Breitbart “is a part of a coalition.” According to the Capitol Research Center, Indivisible has “loose ties” to the billionaire Hillary Clinton and sanctuary city backer and George Soros.

OFA has literally issued a practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.

