Political immunity? Joe Biden’s son not charged with possession of crack pipe found in rental car

What da dilly yo? Is Joe Biden’s son above the law?

(INTELLIHUB) — It’s no big secret that Robert Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, likes to party.

In fact, the former Navy public affairs officer was kicked out of the service in 2014 after he tested positive cocaine in his during his father’s tenure as vice president of the United States alongside former President Barack Obama.

Skipping forward to October 27, 2016, when police in the State of Arizona recovered a pipe containing cocaine residue and official identification cards belonging to Robert Biden in the glovebox of a rental car.

As The Free Thought Project reports:

According to a police report from that day, which was released last month, a Hertz rental car employee named “Emily” reported that someone returned a silver Jeep Compass with a bunch of personal items still inside. Those items included a wallet with an attorney general’s badge, two driver’s licenses in the name of Robert Biden with his Washington, D.C., address, a Secret Service business card, and credit cards. Also, on the passenger’s seat in clear view, was a “pipe that [Emily] thought was used to smoke meth,” and a small baggie with the white powder.

As The Free Thought Project report mentions, it’s safe to say that the pipe was most likely Biden’s. However, he was not charged. Not to mention, the incident took place in a county that avidly jails people for the possession of CBD oil.

What an outrage! Is Biden truly above the law? Political privilege?