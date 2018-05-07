WASHINGTON (INTELLIHUB) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday his thoughts about the Russia witch hunt and expressed his faith in the justice system.

“The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back,” the President tweeted.

Shortly after Trump fired out a second tweet which read: “The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

This should make for an interesting week, to say the least.

