Recently incarcerated Saudi Prince linked to 5 independently managed floors inside Mandalay Bay

The same Saudi Prince who was just arrested is the also chair of a company which manages 5-floors at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

(INTELLIHUB) — Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal’s recent arrest, along with the arrest of 10 other princes and over 38 cabinet ministers, has created quite a stir within the intelligence community after it was revealed publicly last Tuesday on ‘The Alex Jones Show with special guest Shepard Ambellas‘ that the Saudi-based private military company ETS Risk Management was, in fact, on the ground before, during, and after the Oct. 1 attack in Las Vegas.

During the broadcast, a former military intelligence analyst named “Zach” called into the show to validate that ETS was ‘on the ground’ the night of the shooting which Ambellas highlighted as having ‘all the same fingerprints of a 9/11-style operation.’

So what is ETS and what do they do?

“ETS is a Global Risk Management and Executive Protection Company focused on the provision of Protective Security Solutions for Multi-National Corporations, High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), NGOs and Scholastic Organizations,” the company’s official website claims. But more importantly, ETS is based out of Saudi Arabia which brings us back to the Prince who was arrested over the weekend.

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and the Mandalay Bay connection

Further research reveals that Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts independently operates five floors (35-39) of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is managed by Kingdom Hotel Investments (KHI) which according to their official website is “one of the world’s largest and most prestigious hotel management companies.”

Four Seasons has been privately held since 2007, primarily by both Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (a Seattle-based company owned by billionaire eugenicist and gun control advocate Bill Gates.) Each company holds a 45% stake. A third company by the name of Triple Holdings holds the remaining 10%.

A little more digging and we find that Kingdom Holding Company was founded by His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. He is listed as the chairman.

To recap, we have a Saudi Arabian risk management firm that was operating on the ground the night of the shooting and we have a recently arrested Saudi Prince who holds stake in the upper-floors of the Mandalay Bay, the very same building in which Stephen Paddock reportedly fired over one-thousand .223 caliber rounds into crowd goers who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival killing 58.

What would be the chances?

Could the recent arrest of Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal be associated with the Las Vegas Shooting?

