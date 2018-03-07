(INTELLIHUB) — Twitter user @Tabertronic (Tronic for short) appeared on The Shepard Ambellas Show Tuesday to talk about all things under the sun but one important topic in particular Google.

“It’s Pandora’s box,” Tronic said. “Once you open it you can’t put it back and they are doing this at a high rate of speed on just about every front right now with technology.”

“Again, if you just think Google is just a search engine [think again] — they have acquired every single major robotics company in the last ten years,” he explained. “Every single one was acquired by Google [Waze, Boston Dynamics, and more],” Tronic said.

Intellihub founder and radio talk show host Shepard Ambellas worries the robots will one day get out of control.

“They got full-size robots now that you can, like, pilot, I mean things are just getting weird,” the radio talk show host explained. “In terms of this Boston Dynamics they got the Big Dog, the Atlas, I mean these things are like the Terminator.”

“They are going to go around like hunter-seeker-killers, I mean could you imagine, like, one it turns martial law, like look, once Ebola gets out or something.,” Ambellas said. “I mean, could you imagine, like, Big Dogs walking around with gun turrets mounted on them, M-240 SAWs with 100-round belt feed?”

Featured Image: LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot appears on stage during day 1 of TechCrunch Disrupt London at the Copper Box on December 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for TechCrunch) (TechCrunch/Flickr)

